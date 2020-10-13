These days I hear or read some fellow Christians expressing their choice for president based on President Donald Trump’s claim to be pro-life, even though he was pro-choice before he ran for president.

Does anyone really believe he cares one bit for the unborn while at the same time is, in my view, complicit in the COVID-19 deaths of 215,000 of the born? Has anyone even heard him express one word of sorrow for those innocent dead or their families?

This is a perilous era. I recall listening to Adolf Hitler’s speeches on the radio while the mob screamed, “Heil Hitler!” The people got what they asked for, and we all know how that turned out. Now, when I hear the people screaming “Four more years,” it is eerily reminiscent. I sincerely hope and pray these folks don’t get who they want.

Jack Bryer

Salisbury Township