Some questions:
1. Is President Donald Trump a strong representative of the modern, conservative Republican Party?
2. Have you noticed how many conservative columnists and commentators have become critical of Trump’s words and actions?
3. Is there any need to reorganize the Republican Party to preserve its historic viewpoints?
4. Do you think Trump is a “very stable genius” regarding American history, government and the Constitution?
5. Have so many Cabinet members/advisers resigned or been fired because of how the White House operates?
6. Do you think Trump bribed Ukraine to get help for the 2020 election?
7. Do you think Trump obstructed Congress by forbidding others to testify before the House?
8. Do you believe the things Trump did were not impeachable because they were “in the public interest” rather than for his political purposes?
9. Were you interested in knowing what new witnesses had to add regarding the impeachment charges?
10. How will Republican senators be judged by history regarding their vote on witnesses?
11. Are you proud of how Republican senators responded as part of the impeachment “trial” vote?
12. Was over 50% of the U.S. population represented by senators voting for acquittal?
13. What percentage of Trump’s State of the Union address was false or misleading?
14. Is what’s good for Trump good for America?
15. Is it true that “when you’re a star ... you can do anything”?
16. Could Trump shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose votes?
17. When is enough enough?
Terry W. Blue
Manor Township