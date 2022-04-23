The pro-life movement is not pro-life.

Firstly, it seems self-identified pro-lifers seek to ban abortion without taking into account the reasons women seek abortions. Socioeconomic reasons such as child care costs, stagnant wages, cuts to social programs, lack of paid leave, etc., remain major factors in decisions to choose abortion. Why is it that pro-lifers tend to be the same people who fight any effort to solve these underlying issues?

Secondly, laws that punish doctors who perform abortions endanger women’s lives. Even with exemptions for when the mother’s life is in danger, who gets to say when that applies? What if a doctor performs an abortion because, in his or her judgment, the life of the mother was in danger, but someone claims it wasn’t in enough danger and takes the doctor to court? Is it up to a judge with no medical knowledge to make that call? Even if a woman’s life is in danger, doctors may not want to risk jail time to perform a needed abortion. This has happened in other countries that outlaw abortions. And what if a woman miscarries? Does she have to prove somehow that it was a natural miscarriage? How cruel!

Lastly, assuming life begins at conception, why isn’t the pro-life movement more concerned about natural miscarriages? Why don’t its adherents also raise money for research into preventing miscarriages, rather than focusing solely on abortion? (About 10% to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the Mayo Clinic.)

Because it’s not about being “pro-life” — it’s about control.

Anthony Celona

Manheim Township