The April 29 letter “Why won’t Smucker criticize president?” resonated with me. The letter writer is justifiably incredulous about Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s refusal to share results of his 2019 survey of constituents’ views on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

I also experienced frustrations with Smucker when not only was I unable to see survey results on “Obamacare” (for a survey dated Feb. 18, 2017), but he sent me a letter with the following statement:

“Thank you for contacting me to share your support for repealing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA; P.L. 111-148).”

This is ridiculous! Not only is this not my position, but I never responded to the survey. I did, however, send an email through Smucker’s website offering my professional input on how the survey question could have been better constructed.

My advice is to think carefully before completing Smucker’s surveys. Many are poorly constructed and might not solicit what is intended. One might also ask if there will be a bias in the interpretation of data to support preexisting political thinking. Constituents would be justified in questioning the credibility of the data or the interpretation of the data by Smucker’s office. Imagine if the survey results supported the impeachment of Trump. Do you honestly believe Smucker or any other yes-man Republican would want that known?

I close by adding that April 29 letter writer might not have any better experience with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s office, based on my experience.

James Morrissey

Lancaster