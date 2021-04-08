Tuesday’s front page of LNP | LancasterOnline blared “Masters of their fate,” an article by The Associated Press about vaccine opposition running high among white evangelical Christians.

The photo of a man with a raised hand, accompanied by the text “white evangelical Protestants comprise about 20% of the U.S. population and 40% of them say they likely will not get vaccinated” raises questions.

Is it not fair to ask how those statements are justified? My nearly 300-year-old church in Paradise would be considered evangelical, but who’s saying what churches are not evangelical? Most assuredly, neither my pastor nor anyone in leadership has ever to my knowledge described “us” as evangelical and “whoever else” as not evangelical. We don’t spend time with that sort of talk.

Presumably, if we believe Jesus is who he said he is and the Bible is infallible in the original writings, that’s enough to make us evangelical. But who is doing the survey to sort these churches out?

And how can we assume that the poll, done by the AP and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, is correct when, in my view, past surveys by the AP have proven to be misleading?

My response, as always in this type of situation, is to bring up the words of one whom I’ve always respected, who said, “It’s better to think together than to think alike.”

Eugene R. Witmer

Manheim Township