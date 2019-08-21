State Sen. Scott Martin’s op-ed in the July 17 edition of LNP extolling the virtues of freezing in-state tuition for the next academic year is disingenuous in the extreme (“Freezing state system tuition represents a good first step”). He has “watched with alarm the rising cost of attending one of the 14 state-owned universities” and cites “the fact that “tuition has more than doubled during the last two decades.”
He fails to note that responsibility lies with the state Legislature, of which he is a professed leader. The percentage of state support for the universities is now less than half what it was 20 years ago, and the dollar amount is about the same as it was 20 years ago.
In addition, the Legislature has refused to address the pension deficit, which results in increased costs to each local school district; to correct the biased distribution of K-12 funding to meet the bipartisan fair funding formula; or to consider a different tax structure that would reduce the burden on homeowners and could provide adequate support for all of education.
Martin and the Legislature obviously do not value education enough to provide sufficient funds for either K-12 or higher education. Freezing tuition for one year does not compensate for years and years of insufficient state support. When will the Legislature choose to fund adequately education for all Pennsylvanians?
Ed Burnap
West Lampeter Township