Why is the School District of Lancaster school board planning to hire Keith Miles Jr., who is currently superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools in Bridgeton, New Jersey?

“For the 2023 school year, there are 8 public schools serving 6,012 students” in Bridgeton Public Schools, reports the data analysis website Public School Review. “This district’s average testing ranking is 1/10, which is in the bottom 50% of public schools in New Jersey.”

How is Miles going to help the School District of Lancaster?

Carol Evans

Lancaster Township