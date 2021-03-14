Regarding your “Progress” supplement, which was published in the March 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, the picture for the “Home” segment shocked me. Given my background with both Lancaster Farmland Trust and as former chair of the Lancaster County Planning Commission, I found that image to be one of the worst types of sprawl that Lancaster County could endure.

Good people have been fighting against such waste of resources and farmland for 50 years. How could you possibly see that as the future? It is the past, and a past many of us would like to rewrite.

Lois Herr

Mount Gretna