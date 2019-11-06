I fully believe our government is totally backward. Never has it ever been truer since the Real ID became the new normal.
I’m a senior citizen, born and raised in the USA. I’ve never been out of the country and have no desire to travel outside of our own borders. I haven’t flown in over 20 years and, again, have no desire to anytime in the future except when the angels come to take me into heaven.
That all being said, why do people like me need a Real ID? Why are those of us who are already citizens by birth required to have it?
I can see it being for those who enter our country and go through the correct process to become established U.S. citizens, but why those of us who are and have been here all our lives from birth?
Aren’t we already real?
Catherine Ann Smith
East Hempfield Township