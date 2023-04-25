Why is it that our “influencers” feel the need to label everyone? There was an article on Page A9 of the March 29 edition of the LNP | LancasterOnline by The Associated Press regarding the resignation of Temple University’s president. The secondary headline states, “First Black person to hold top spot at university.”

Then the very first sentence of the article begins, “Jason Wingard, the first Black president at Temple University, is resigning.” Just so there is no doubt, a photo with the article shows Wingard speaking.

I was looking over the 2022 annual report for Dow Chemical Co. The leadership team descriptions included each person’s name, company position, picture and committees. Dow felt it was also necessary to explain who was a woman or a man, their nationality and if they are LGBTQ+.

There are countless examples of the first (fill in the blank) in the news. How many positions are filled by diversity rather than merit? And do we need to have our noses rubbed in it? This constant pounding of uncompromising ideals does more harm than good.

Need we be reminded that we are “the United States of America”? Not the Republican/Democratic States of America, the Black States of America, the Indigenous States of America or the Gay States of America.

As the ancient Greek Aesop postulated, “United we stand; divided we fall.” So far, the common conclusion is that we are becoming more separated from each other because we allow it to happen, feel helpless to do something or think it doesn’t really affect us. (Think of Germany from 1937-1945.)

Will we “awaken”? Will it take another national calamity to bring us back together? Or will we continue to fight each other?

Bob Reynolds

Leola