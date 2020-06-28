Two of the Lancaster County commissioners have decided to not require masks when an individual enters the Lancaster County Government Center. Their reason is that they do not wish to infringe on an individual’s right to choose whether they wish to wear a mask.

I am way beyond retirement age, and would like to know if I am being denied the right not to be infected if I need to enter this building on business. A large part of the population of this county is over 65. In addition, anyone who is going through or has recently gone through chemotherapy, has an impaired immunity system. Anyone who has lungs damaged by coal or foundry dust is at great risk of serious illness or even death if someone takes advantage of their “right” not to wear a mask and then sneezes near them. Where are our rights?

The two commissioners believe they do not have the right to require masks. And yet the county requires my dog to have a license. I guess their right to impose a license fee on a dog owner is of greater importance than the health and life of seniors and others.

Jay George

Penn Township