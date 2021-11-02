As I write this, it appears that a compromise is developing for President Joe Biden's “Build Back Better” plan. Of course I am grateful, but I am also disappointed that the probable $1.75 trillion (vs. the original $3.5 trillion) deal, likely spread over 10 years, threatens to take the “Better” away from the too-long-awaited “Build Back.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., labeled Biden's original “Build Back Better” plan as too expensive, as have numerous others. However, I believe that is hypocritical and most unfair. For too many years, the Pentagon has received an abundance of funds. For example, in 2019 Congress gave it $716 billion. That means, over 10 years, it would potentially receive $7.16 trillion, which is more than twice Biden’s original “Build Back Better” proposal over 10 years. How does the military receive so much funding, while plans like “Build Back Better” are often opposed?

Gordon Adams, a former senior White House budget official for national security, has often noted that our military is more than adequately prepared. Yet the Pentagon seemingly manages to rig the numbers to show low levels of readiness to get even more funds. Most legislators, in my view, know of this attempt to essentially deceive the public, yet give almost every penny requested in order to avoid looking soft on war. Thus the military continues to receive tens and sometimes even hundreds of billions in additional funding, concludes Adams. It would be nice to know if Manchin and lawmakers on the other side of the aisle are going to have enough fortitude to say, “This is too expensive! It must stop now!”

The words of Isaiah 55:2-3 beckon us: “Why spend your money for what is not bread? … Listen so you may live.”

John Shearer

Warwick Township