Franklin & Marshall College student Vi Bui, addressing recent offensive behavior on campus (“We need change,” Nov. 9), called for “structural change” and “consequences for these students.”
How will the change and consequences come about? Just what might they be?
While certain offenders are known, how do you identify racists and bigots if they don’t commit public acts? How do you identify anonymous perpetrators, and who has what authority to punish them?
F&M is “handling the situation internally.” Is this more than a local intra-institutional matter?
Jon Hurst
Penn Township