Over the past four months, I have visited — not just traveled through — New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Delaware, South Carolina, Virginia and Florida. In none of those states have I experienced the restrictive recycling policies imposed on Lancaster County by the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority.
In every one of the locales I visited, people were still recycling newsprint, linerboard, restaurant takeout containers including Styrofoam and plastic, drink cups, etc. In fact, I had a couple of dirty looks when I trashed same.
I would really not like to think that the authority has imposed these limits so as to maximize its incinerator volume and, thus, income. However, I have no other explanation for this gross disparity in recycling policies. I believe this would warrant an investigation by LNP.
Rich Oliver
Rapho Township