This is regarding The Associated Press article headlined “ ‘Mama bears’ roaring,” which appeared on the front page of the July 24 LNP | LancasterOnline.

In this article, parents are called a plethora of names — even extremists! — just because they are protecting their children in schools.

What do you call the moms who have a liberal agenda? That is not addressed in the article. They organize also! They protect their children, too! Why isn’t the term “extremist” also applied to them?

The terms should be applied to both sides equally, or not at all.

The term years ago was “helicopter mom.” Today, given the intensity of agendas, the term should be “viper landing.”

The protection of children by their parents is ingrained in the DNA and is a parental right — no matter your position!

Colleen Jacobsen

East Hempfield Township