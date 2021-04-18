Regarding the April 4 letter “Heartbreaking reality of gun violence”:

The writer wants “reasonable, effective gun reform.” Reasonable for whom? People with no use for guns and no understanding of how they work or how they should be used? Or for citizens who have every right to own guns and have legitimate uses for them?

Regarding “effective”: Is there a scenario that works? Or is this another nebulous, undefined, fuzzy vision of utopia? (“Utopia” is coined from an ancient Greek word that translates to “no place.”)

Should the gun be the target of protest? Police do not arrest guns.

Examine gun-free zones. Guns are illegal there. Forbidden. Against the law. They are not allowed. A very strict, all-encompassing law. Has anybody ever been shot in a gun-free zone? It isn’t legal. The sign says so. There is a law against it, therefore, it can’t happen. Right? It’s a good thing we have that strict law! That strict law prevents criminals from shooting us there. Just like when alcohol was made illegal during Prohibition and completely disappeared. That worked well. (For those readers who read too fast, this paragraph is satire.)

Bob Reed

Colerain Township