This letter is addressed to all of President Donald Trump’s supporters.
I have many questions regarding your continuing support.
It is hard to comprehend your stalwart defense of Trump in light of the “Access Hollywood” tape, which should have been an eye-opener for you. Did that not disgust you?
Have you not paid attention to the verified 10,000 lies and misinformation uttered daily by this president since taking office? Surely you don’t believe them, do you?
How about the revolving-door Cabinet? I believe Trump’s “A Team” (senior positions in the executive office of the president) turnover rate was at 74% as of July 15. This depicts rampant incompetence and total ineptness; it mirrors this president, doesn’t it?
Then there are Trump’s many issues of alleged sexual misconduct — at least 21 women have come forward with accusations. That’s OK with you?
Also, we have the xenophobia and blatant racism by Trump. You don’t condone that, do you?
Finally, there’s Trump’s ardent admiration for dictators such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Doesn’t that frighten you?
I’ll finish this letter with a saying my grandmother loved to use: “They have their heads so buried in the sand, they will never see the light of day.”
How deeply will you continue to bury your heads? You can’t ignore the truth forever!
Shirley Cross
West Lampeter Township