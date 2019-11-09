For all of you “Trumpites,” try to answer these questions:
1. Why does President Donald Trump defy the Constitution and continue to own companies that profit from his presidency?
2. Why have so many of his good friends and political appointees been indicted or sent to jail?
3. Why did he turn his back on the Kurds after they did the heavy fighting against the Islamic State group?
4. Why did he put the actual transcript of his “perfect” call to Ukraine’s president on a secret server?
5. Why has he lied over 13,000 times?
6. Why does he continue to try to illegally get dirt on a political opponent?
7. Why does he continue to keep families separated at the Mexican border — or is it Colorado?
8. Why did he recall the ambassador to Ukraine even though there was no reason for it?
9. Why did he give his inept daughter and son-in-law top secret clearances?
10. Why is it OK to try to ruin the reputations of highly decorated soldiers when he himself is a coward?
11. Why did he refuse to answer 34 questions in the Mueller report with variations of “I can’t recall”?
12. Why won’t he let some of his staff members testify even with legitimate subpoenas?
13. Why does he love murderous tyrants and believe them over his own security agencies?
If you are OK with this, then keep drinking the Flavor-Aid and believing Trump.
Larry Harsh
West Lampeter Township