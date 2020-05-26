These Monday morning quarterbacks who keep criticizing President Donald Trump and blaming him for this whole coronavirus mess we’re in are just so amazing.

Why didn’t they share their vast knowledge with all of us, since they seemingly knew what the virus was, what it was capable of, how it spread and how quickly, and what protective gear, hospital capacity and number of ventilators would be needed to combat this situation?

If they had just shared all of the above information, think how prepared we could have been, how many lives could have been saved, and how much economic devastation could have been avoided. Not to mention we might have a vaccine by now.

I would also like to know, since former President Barack Obama calls President’s Trump handling of this pandemic a mess, why our emergency medical supply stockpile was not replenished during his eight years as president.

While Trump might not have been correct in everything, this has been and continues to be new territory for all of us.

Nancy Pharoah

Manheim Township