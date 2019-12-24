Since democracy is so sacred to you, and you don’t want any foreigners to enter the USA, why would you ask a foreign country to help with your election, but not let any of those people cross your borders?
Why, if according to you, you are “the chosen one,” do you then criticize Nancy Pelosi for praying for you — but then turn around the next day and tell people to pray for you through this impeachment process? God forbid if any of those people in America originally came from a foreign country!
Janice Brown
Manheim Township