Health care workers, please explain to me, as people working in this field, why you would question being required to have a COVID-19 vaccination in order to work.

When you applied to be employed at a hospital, you had to ensure that all of your vaccinations were updated.

Every year, you have to get a flu shot to protect yourself and patients. What is the difference with getting the COVID-19 vaccine? You are protecting your patients and yourself.

Maybe you are in the wrong profession.

Janice Brown

Manheim Township