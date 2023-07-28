In state Sen. Ryan Aument’s column, “Shapiro’s broken promises and families’ broken trust,” which was published in the July 14 LNP | LancasterOnline, he refers to “many things that are broken in public education,” “thousands of families of children trapped in failing schools” and the need to “modernize our outdated education system.”

Sen. Aument, what are the many things broken in public education?

Sen. Aument, what must be modernized in our outdated education system?

Sen. Aument, who has been responsible for the thousands of families trapped in failing schools?

I don’t suppose that has anything to do with our state Legislature, which you have been a part of for some years, and which hasn’t fairly funded public education in Pennsylvania — and apparently isn’t going to.

Sen. Aument, you write that you won’t let go of the abandoned students who are counting on you. Have you ever thought about how abandoned Pennsylvania property taxpayers are feeling? Or about how unwilling the most intelligent group of legislators Pennsylvania has probably ever had — with the availability of the modern computer to work the numbers — is to reduce property taxes?

What do all the legislators in Harrisburg do besides blaming the governor or the other party?

There are the words “discussion” and “compromise.”

Fred Hainley

Mountville