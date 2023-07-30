To state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin and state Reps. Mindy Fee, Steve Mentzer, Bryan Cutler, Keith Greiner, Brett Miller, David Zimmerman and Tom Jones:

If I were a parent in a poorly performing school district and I wanted to send my child to a private school using the voucher you want to provide, how do I know the private school is performing any better than the public school my child is currently attending?

I looked on the state Department of Education’s Future Ready PA Index and didn’t find performance data for private schools. Where do I find performance data for private schools? How do I compare if there’s no data?

Is that not a parental and taxpayer right to see the data to compare private schools along with public schools, as taxpayer money will be used for the voucher?

What happens if my child has a learning disability and is in an emotional support classroom? Will all private schools accept my child, as public schools must?

If my child goes to a private school and has behavioral issues, will that school work with my child or expel them? If my child is expelled, will the private school still be responsible for their education, as public schools are? They received the voucher to provide for my child’s education.

What are the details of the voucher proposal? Parents and taxpayers have the right to know. Instead of spending millions on vouchers, invest the money in programs that help the kids, parents and their community: before- and after-school programs, parenting classes, mentoring programs and additional mental health services.

Mike Donato

West Hempfield Township