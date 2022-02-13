Dear school board members of every district:

What are you doing to be proactive, continue your learning and ensure diversity and equity in our schools?

How are you planning to ensure that our children can learn in a school that does not tolerate racism? How are you ensuring that our children learn about diverse topics, have robust conversations and learn critical thinking skills?

How are we ensuring that every student feels seen, heard and represented? How are you as guiding boards ensuring that our students and staff are safe and healthy while in school buildings?

We have teachers who care so deeply for the children in our school districts. What additional tools are we giving them? Have you asked them what they need?

What training and education are you, as school board members, undertaking to also have a strong foundation to ensure diversity, equity, inclusion, compassion and health for your district? If you don’t understand these issues, you can’t fight to address them.

Show your students how to live a life of service. Seek knowledge from trusted sources. Serve your community and not your personal politics.

Kayla Cook

Lititz