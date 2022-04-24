I have done extensive research in the past two years, especially on President Joe Biden’s record on COVID-19 and the economy, compared to former President Donald Trump’s.

I have a few questions for the rabidly political people and the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board that I think should be answered. My research paints a much different picture than what the leftist political hacks painted for us, as they tried to shape our opinion of Trump into hatred and our opinion of Biden into blind adoration.

During Trump’s presidency, all we heard about was how, if he had responded differently, we wouldn’t have had so many COVID-19 deaths. The editorial board continuously placed responsibility at Trump’s feet for these deaths. Why are these people not saying the same thing about Biden? Biden came into office with COVID-19 vaccines already available, and quite a number of people already had been vaccinated. Moreover, Biden had plenty of data available about how to deal with COVID-19. And yet the number of COVID-19 deaths so far during Biden’s presidency has surpassed the number during Trump’s. And Trump started from scratch in the battle against COVID-19.

Do we even want to mention the Trump economy versus the Biden economy? Again, the Trump-haters have not taken Biden to task for his ugly economic situation, which is only getting worse. Is this a sign of a brain-dead crowd of political hacks? Did they see the “D” beside Biden’s name and decide he’s therefore above criticism?

B.L. Nolt

East Earl Township