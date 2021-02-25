To those in the Republican Committee of Lancaster County who considered censuring Sen. Pat Toomey for voting his conscience:

What does that say about you? Are we as citizens and officeholders (especially Republican ones) denied our right to speak our consciences because Republican committees tell us not to?

Are you, like most of our Republican senators in Washington, D.C., just following the party to follow the party?

Open your minds to freedom of speech. Do you remember that right?

Wendy Taylor

West Lampeter Township