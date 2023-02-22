The Jan. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline front-page article about U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and the federal debt raises more questions than it answers (“Smucker on debt: ‘We can solve this’ ”).

First, why do Smucker and his Republican colleagues seem to only talk about the debt and deficit when Democrats are in the White House? Readers may remember that Republicans controlled both the White House and Congress from 2017 until early 2019. The economy was going gangbusters then and, according to basic economic theory, it would have been a great time to lower the debt.

But Republicans declined to do this and instead made the problem worse with a large tax cut for the wealthy — a tax cut that Smucker supported and that is estimated to add a whopping $1.9 trillion to the federal debt.

Furthermore, if the debt is such a problem, why did Smucker and other House Republicans recently vote to rescind Democratic legislation to hire additional IRS agents? The IRS is so depleted of staff right now that it doesn’t have the manpower to audit the tax returns of the wealthy — a deficiency well-to-do folks are using to avoid paying taxes.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, not hiring additional IRS agents would cost the U.S. Treasury an estimated $114 billion over the next 10 years. When protecting wealthy tax cheats is more important than closing the budget deficit, how important is the deficit?

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown