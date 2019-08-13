A number of Democratic presidential candidates are calling for open borders while simultaneously calling for free “Medicare for All.” My question to these candidates is, “Do you realize this will encourage anyone in the world to travel to the U.S. strictly for free medical services at the expense of U.S. taxpayers?”
A number of Democratic presidential candidates have been openly and continually critical of President Donald Trump’s comments against white nationalists as “not being enough,” while simultaneously remaining absolutely mute on the behavior of antifa groups. My question to these candidates is, “Are you against all expressions of hate and extremism, or only those on the opposite side of the political divide?”
A number of Democratic presidential candidates have said, “No one is above the law” as it relates to the continual investigations of the president, while simultaneously showing support for those who cross the border illegally. My question to these candidates is, “While publicly supporting lawlessness, how can you expect your constituents to follow the laws you make?”
A number of Democratic presidential candidates continue to belittle the president using words such as “bigot,” “racist” and “white nationalist.” My question to these candidates is, “Your campaign is designed to show us how ‘presidential’ you can be. Is using this hate-filled language the best you can do?”
Mark Gooch
Manheim Township