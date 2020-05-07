Schools that teach truth can help advance the benefits of freedom and prosperity. The forced closing of schools to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus raises serious questions about several present government processes.

After the present pandemic passes:

— Will obsolete public school buildings become available for use as homeless shelters and general poverty mitigation centers?

— Will the cost of running the public education bureaucracy be reduced?

— Will the government’s housing permit process become less costly?

The colonists who rebelled against English rule in 1776 based that action on the laws of nature and of nature’s God. Knowing the truth about the laws of nature can help, in my view, set us free from the power of viral pandemics. Finding the truth about the cost and impact of government agency actions is a continuing challenge. As we move beyond the pandemic, may a more truthful and holy spirit live within us.

Joe Heller

New Holland