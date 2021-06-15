It seems that the Democratic Party (including our current president), mainstream media, Hollywood and many professional musicians and athletes would have you believe that America is systemically racist.

I believe this is one of the big lies they are perpetuating, and that it is divisive, not unifying.

If you are someone who believes in what I view as the lie of systemic racism, you need to ask yourself some questions with these statistics in mind. Based on 2019 U.S. Census Bureau statistics, the American population was 13.4% African American and 18.5 Hispanic or Latino. That’s a total of 31.9%. Most of the rest identify as white or Asian.

With this in mind, ask yourself:

— How did a Black man get elected president in 2008 and again in 2012 if America is systemically racist?

— How did so many people of color become generals, professional actors, doctors, lawyers, governors, mayors, members of Congress, musicians and professional athletes if America is systemically racist?

— Why does America have a program for legal immigration if we are systemically racist?

America is still a country full of opportunities for all races, if a person wants to be a law-abiding, hardworking citizen.

Only when we as a country reject this idea of systemic racism can we truly become the United States of America, in my view.

Open your eyes to what I view as this big lie, America!

Debra Schelling

East Hempfield Township