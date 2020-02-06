The representative for the state’s 99th House District, David Zimmerman, won his local committee’s endorsement after being fined in late 2018 for ethics violations stemming from his time as East Earl Township supervisor. The local GOP committee seems to think that ethics violations are not a reason to preclude someone from holding public office. Even with another qualified candidate running against Zimmerman, he was still seen as the best candidate to represent our community by the local GOP committee.
Once again, we are reminded that small local party politics are given too much control and undeserved influence in our statewide system. This only serves to disenfranchise the majority of voters as they continue to see examples of a system that works in favor of a few select individuals. Now the 99th District has the distinction of being no different than other districts in which corruption is considered a standard part of party politics.
Rodney Jones
Caernarvon Township