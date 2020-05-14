Both my wife and I send you kudos on the May 12 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Questions.” To us, it represents editorial integrity. While it was, in our view, totally fact-based and nonpolitical, we both could feel the strong emotions woven throughout the narrative.

May we assume that the Republican elected officials who made the decision to move to the “yellow” phase of reopening can demonstrate that they made their decision with the same degree of integrity? We await their considered responses to all 22 of the editorial’s beautifully considered and articulated questions.

Carol and Larry Killian

Cornwall

Lebanon County