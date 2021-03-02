The new phrases are, “We’re all in this together. We have a pandemic going on, with people everywhere needing and waiting for the vaccine. And we know money is tight these days — bills and rent need to be paid.”

But then you have Park City Center’s former Bon-Ton location, which is empty and has no income coming in. So you step up and offer this building as a vaccination site for up to $250,000 in a rental agreement.

Hello? Don’t you think this price is way too steep? Everyone is in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, but Park City is, in my view, going to take advantage of this with an outrageous price for a rental agreement.

Oh, so maybe we’re not in this together. Maybe we’re in this to make as much money as we can. But let’s not forget this is a life-or-death situation that is worldwide.

Darlene Baker

East Petersburg