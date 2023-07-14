I do not claim to have any definitive answers to the complicated questions regarding gender identity. It is my belief that God is wiser than any of us humans, so I will defer to God to be the final judge in each of our lives.

The Rev. Tucker York, executive pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Manheim Township, wrote, “Our biology is undeniably binary by both the testimony of Scripture and the natural order,” in the column “Gender ideology has no place in our public schools,” which was published in the June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline.

York’s statement makes me wonder what he would say to an individual who was born intersex. Intersex people have reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t fit into an exclusively male or female sex classification. These individuals may have ambiguous genitalia. Indeed, the situation is not common, but it undeniably exists.

Many people are unaware that intersex people are a part of the natural order.

Life is complicated and nothing is ever gained when we attempt to force it to be simple.

Teresa Bair

Upper Leacock Township