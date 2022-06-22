Reading an article in the June 15 LNP | LancasterOnline, I was astonished at the unbelievable story of someone who actually went to court to free an elephant that’s been in a zoo for more than 40 years (“Court: Happy the elephant isn’t a person,” The Associated Press).

Several questions came to mind, the main one being, “What do they expect this elephant to do in the wild after being fed and cared for in the last 40 years?” This elephant most likely would not live very long in the wild. The wild elephants might not accept her and she would have no idea where to look for food — not having to do that for herself for the last 40 years. I could go on and on about the dangers she would face in the wild because she would have no idea how to take care of himself.

Again, it’s unbelievable to me that people don’t have anything better to do with their time than to tie up the courts with drivel like this — especially when we have kids being shot, people being shot and murdered all the time, and many more important things to worry about than this elephant. I am so glad the court ruled the way it did.

Miriam Moore

Ephrata Township