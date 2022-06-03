How many mass shootings must occur before we actually take action to stop this horrible toll of lives lost and the lifelong suffering of the survivors?

Why are children in the United States more likely to die of gun violence than in any other developed nation?

Can you imagine the fear children have about going to school, which should be a safe place?

Why was the federal assault weapons ban that was in place from 1994 until 2004 and saved lives allowed to expire?

How could an 18-year-old buy two assault-style weapons costing about $2,000 each, plus many rounds of ammunition, and not alert anyone to a possible problem?

Will legislators have to lose children or grandchildren to gun violence before they act with something more than “thoughts and prayers”?

Do we all need to see the actual carnage left from a mass shooting?

What can we each do to prevent this from happening again and again in our schools, places of worship, grocery stores, barbershops, movie theaters or just about anywhere?

I do not necessarily have the answers, but there is a seeming consensus about what needs to happen. The final question: Do we have the compassion and political will to make it happen and end this horrific violence in our country?

Ruth N. Hannum

Manheim Township