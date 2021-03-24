What triggers hate, what nurtures hate, who teaches hate, what fosters hate and what keeps hate alive?

There are many questions, many reasons and many feelings about this subject. But, so far, no permanent solutions.

Every day on TV, radio, the internet and other social media, we witness yet another outburst of hatred directed at whomever is the target of the day.

Over history, wars have been fought trying to subdue or eliminate those we didn't like, those who believed in a different god or those we wanted to hold power over. And for many more reasons.

We should learn from this and adjust to living among others who think and behave differently than us.

What else is there left to hate, since so many human differences have already been the target of violence over the years? We have hated people of different races, religions and ethnicities, intellectuals, poor people — the list goes on.

How can we stop the hatred among us? Again, there are many questions, many reasons, many feelings — but no solutions.

Marjan de Kok

Manor Township