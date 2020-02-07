At least two recent letter writers have talked about the $1.7 billion that President Barack Obama sent to Iran, implying it was taxpayer funds.
This money was the release of Iranian assets here, which had been frozen years prior to the Iran nuclear deal — foolishly ended by President Donald Trump, even though Iran was complying. Our allies, who have been denigrated by Trump, would like to see the agreement continued.
No one is questioning the bravery of our military, but the use of it can be questioned. And the military budget is hugely bloated, with half of the ridiculous $1.4 trillion U.S. budget going to the military. Both parties are complicit in this deficit spending, though Trump’s tax cut for the rich increased the deficit in each of the past two years.
Congress’ priorities should be fighting global warming — maybe by taxing gasoline and using the money to improve public transportation; improving the economy by reducing the deficit (raising taxes, not cutting them); and improving foreign affairs through diplomatic, not military, means.
Unfortunately, many evangelicals back Trump because he pays lip service to the anti-abortion movement. (He was once a pro-choice Democrat.) No matter how you feel about abortion, it’s not nearly as important as other global issues.
Turk Pierce
New Holland