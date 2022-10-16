Wow. If you look at the Black guys in the crowd photos from former President Donald Trump’s rallies, it seems like it’s always the same people, with the same movements.

They are always featured prominently. It almost seems as if they are flown around the country to all of his rallies.

Being a Black man, I wanted to know about the conservative African Americans in Trump’s and the GOP’s orbit — besides the few who have been displayed in news footage over the past five years. I keep seeing these signs and T-shirts saying “Blacks for Trump,” but I never see more than two.

Believe me: I know there are plenty of conservative African Americans. I just don’t think most of them back the former president.

I am saying all this to ask people who still believe in the Big Lie: How many lies and deceitful moves are you willing to live with, and for how long?

I bet that if you interview any of these so-called Trump backers, you will get a fascinating story and more Big Lies. America’s racial reality has always not been the actual reality — it’s always manufactured life.

Roger Culbreth

East Hempfield Township