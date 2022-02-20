Before you vote this fall, please ask yourself a few important questions.

1. Do you want a U.S. Senate majority leader who stood up without embarrassment and said that he and his colleagues would do everything possible to prevent the Senate from getting anything done? That man is Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Republican who is currently the Senate minority leader.

2. Do you want people who lie and cheat to represent you? Much of the Republican Party falls into that category, in my view, because they insisted that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. During the second impeachment of Trump, many of them told the truth, then later changed their minds and lied. Don’t take my word for it. Look it up.

3. Is it important to you that your children are taught the history of the United States? Most Republicans are calling our history “critical race theory.” I suppose they want to teach some “Gone with the Wind” fantasy.

4. Are voting rights important to you? Every Republican senator voted against advancing the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.

Finally, many of the wealthiest people and organizations in the country support Republican politicians. Those politicians seemingly refuse to do anything that their wealthy donors don’t like. That produces morally bankrupt politicians. Middle and lower class people deserve representation, too.

Please do your research before voting. It’s important.

Annette Smith

East Cocalico Township