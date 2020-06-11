Just a few thoughts.

Minneapolis has been under Democratic control for many years. Many large American cities have been under similar control. And the same holds true for several states. Democrats of different ethnicities have had power and legal authority in these places. If institutional racism exists, then how could it possibly have been allowed to continue for so long in such places? Why is the liberal response to problems of race to blame conservatives, evangelicals, white people and President Donald Trump? Why does the liberals' proposed solution always mean giving more power to Democrats? Maybe some of our local Democrats would care to answer.

One might have noticed in the past week that Drew Brees, a well-known National Football League quarterback, was bullied by liberals into apologizing for his defense of the practice of honoring our flag. He had dared to state that he disagreed with fellow players and others on that issue.

In my view, those on the left have a flawed view of our nation’s founding and the significance of the flag. We must understand that some of the things that have happened under the flag have not been in accordance with the principles represented by the flag. But if only the “tolerant” left’s opinion is allowed, isn’t that a kind of tyranny?

John Peiffer

Columbia