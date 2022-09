I would like to know exactly what Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman means when he says in his TV ad that Republican candidate Mehmet Oz wouldn’t last two hours in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

I am not looking to send someone who suggests he is a tough guy to represent us in the Senate. Rather, I am looking for a smart person.

I would really rather know exactly what Fetterman stands for and exactly how he made his money.

Ed Miele

Rapho Township