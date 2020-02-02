The Jan. 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “What is Whispering Hope?” brings new questions. What is the cost to the taxpayer per day at Whispering Hope compared with a state-licensed mental health facility? Since Whispering Hope does not have licensed counselors, nor is it a licensed mental health treatment site, this means there is no way to measure treatment results for clients or the skill level — or lack of skill — of the counselors at this site to provide any type of treatment. Money well spent? How would you know?
Norman B. Saunders
Manor Township