I read the two pieces in the Dec. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline regarding the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines (“Armed and ready,” news story; “State’s lack of urgency to vaccinate nursing home residents is costing lives,” op-ed by Douglas Motter).

I believe the situation leaves a lot to be desired. The flow of vaccinations is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, with input from the Wolf administration, and through private pharmacies such as CVS.

Who has the priority list and the inventory of all the vaccines allocated to Pennsylvania? Is it CVS? Are the vaccines in transit? Is CVS equipped to store them? And when all is underway, who has the database of those who are vaccinated in all these senior living centers? Is it Medicare? Who has the plan?

Clearly, Motter, the president of Homestead Village in Lancaster, has a right to be concerned, as LNP | LancasterOnline noted in its article and Motter noted in his op-ed. I am beginning to think that the real elephant in the room is that we do not have very many counties with health departments to help prioritize and manage this rollout. Lancaster is at a disadvantage with no health department!

Steve Franz

Upper Leacock Township