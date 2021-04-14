Can someone help me understand why a vaccine passport is needed? I get that the vaccine passport proves that people got a COVID-19 vaccination and the passport is so we can travel around the country.

Doesn’t this mean we are being forced to get the vaccine if we want to travel? Shouldn’t we be able to choose whether we want to get the vaccine or not and still travel around freely? Isn’t this a violation of our rights?

Why do we have the right to choose to have an abortion — kill a baby — but we seemingly don’t have the right to choose not to get a vaccination shot and still travel? Doesn’t make sense to me.

The media is reporting that another wave of the COVID-19 virus is coming. We have thousands of migrants coming to our border every week, some of whom are potentially carrying the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. According to news reports, they are not all being tested for COVID-19, because the border facilities are overwhelmed and we cannot house them all. Where is their vaccine passport? Help me understand.

Lastly, regarding this voter identification issue. Why must we have a driver’s license in order to drive, and identification to purchase alcohol and tobacco and open a bank account — but some people don’t want voters to provide identification? We are voting for the leadership of our country, and we don’t need to be identified? Please, help me understand.

Dona Reynolds

New Providence