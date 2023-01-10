Some questions:

How could anyone justify debating and voting on the U.S. House of Representatives speaker fiasco on Jan. 6, 2023? Have that many people lost their memory? Shouldn’t Jan. 6 be a national holiday celebrating the successful defense of democracy — not the time for another confusing protest?

Why would the power to choose a speaker of the House be extended to legislators who encouraged and/or supported those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — the same legislators who hid away in offices and closets to keep themselves safe from harm during the “demonstrations,” “visits” and “tours” by the insurrectionists?

Why would U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who at first at least pretended that he was worried about the insurrection, seemingly change his mind so quickly after a January 2021 trip to Mar-a-Lago to meet with The Boss?

Why is the Republican Party seemingly split into far-right and extreme-right factions, with few members proud to be moderate problem-solvers?

What does it show that Democrats were totally united in their efforts throughout the voting for the U.S. House speaker, even though there are many factions within the party?

How low can someone stoop to get others to join — or at least not stop — a drive to power? How admirable and strong are those who yield to such pressure?

What Republicans, other than McCarthy and his group of loyalists, really want McCarthy to be the speaker of the House? Anyone can see that there must be better choices available in the Republican Party.

Live with your answers.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township