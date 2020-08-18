This letter is a series of questions to a legislator, a college professor or an expert on the Constitution of the United States.

1. How can a U.S. citizen travel to a foreign country deemed an enemy of our country and spew hatred and chants such as “death to America” and “death to Israel” and then be allowed back and to live freely? Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution provides for specific remedies for treason, and this type of activity by a citizen appears to be treason.

2. How can several members of Congress openly express hatred for America both within the halls of our government and also on social media? In the Constitution, Sections 5 and 6 of Article I discuss disorderly behavior and breach of peace by an elected legislator, with removal from office being the remedy. How can any legislator who took an oath of office to serve constituents and uphold the laws of the country engage in a subversion of the power they took an oath upon to uphold?

3. Some time ago, a member of the U.S. Supreme Court openly expressed contempt for the president of the United States; such statements were made to the media. I understand that the Constitution provides for freedom of speech, however Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution specifies that members of all of the judiciary shall hold their offices “during good Behaviour.” How can a member of the highest court in the land get away with what is clearly bad behavior and not be censored when they are required to be impartial?

Hopefully, someone can answer these questions.

Gary M. Levinson

Lancaster Township