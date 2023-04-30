First, I think the LNP | LancasterOnline reporting on the Gerald Groff case in the April 16 Sunday edition was well done (“Top court to weigh Lord’s day”). The article highlights issues and questions on both sides of this U.S. Supreme Court case.

Why did the U.S. Postal Service take on the work of Amazon — a private business?

Additionally, job requirements change all the time. Just ask folks who get laid off. It also seems there were attempts to try to make the situation work until a formal grievance forced the issue.

Groff was a non-career employee and worked on an as-needed basis. Why not just find another job?

In terms of the court case, the most notable reference in the article relates to the very white, very conservative Christian male view of others. The potential to abuse the “religious freedom” card will be dramatically enhanced by those whose quest is not for inclusivity, but discrimination.

That said, there are four questions that particularly interest me:

— Who decides what constitutes a religion?

— Who defines the requirements of that religion that must be followed or not followed?

— Will there be a legal need to make any accommodation based on a self-proclaimed “religious freedom” if the court sides with Groff?

— What is the end game?

Personally, I suspect Groff has some sincere beliefs. Yet, there are those who want to exploit him and the situation. The legal effort on his behalf smacks of Christian nationalism. So far, the courts have seen through their plans to discriminate against folks who are not like them.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy