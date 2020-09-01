The “data analysis” frequently reported on by the LNP | LancasterOnline staff has been of interest but not, in my view, especially helpful.

The number of cases, I presume, is actual real cases and not just positive tests. If it is positive tests, this number is not accurate, because one person may be tested multiple times at different sites over a few days and, when the results come back positive, each result is separately counted.

The numbers will wax and wane, but we can’t expect them to get to zero any time soon.

The positive test rate would seem to be worthless information. Although it is emphasized when it is going up or down, that can be totally dependent on the denominator — the number of tests performed. The fact that the positive test rate hovers at 5% seemingly shows that 95% of people are tested unnecessarily. They may be getting screened or sick, but they are not sick with COVID-19.

The data that would really be helpful includes how many people have been admitted to the hospitals with COVID-19, how many are in the intensive care units and how many have died from the disease, along with their ages and comorbidities. With this information, we could rationally determine the need for additional restrictions or another lockdown, and we would truly know who among us are the “vulnerable.”

Gerald Rothacker, M.D.

Manheim Township