Perhaps it is old-fashioned, or common sense, to ask these questions:
— Why can’t schoolchildren go to bed earlier if they need more sleep? Isn’t that a plain, old physiological need?
— Why would a low-income mother give $50 to her son in prison to spend on food of no nutritional value, that being ramen noodles, peanut butter and jelly? Or does the prison store provide whole grain bread to go with the peanut butter to complete the protein?
What does the prison prepare for food? Is anybody there hungry enough that they just eat what is provided? For what reason does the investigative reporter not include a description of meals prepared for prisoners, so we can assess the meal plans?
Roberta Strickler
Manheim Township